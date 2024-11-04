Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 123400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 100.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.66 million for the quarter.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

