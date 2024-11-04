Electroneum Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $35.17 million and $514,066.72 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.