Electroneum Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $34.92 million and approximately $529,470.11 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.