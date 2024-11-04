ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $19.50 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0975 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $19.50 million and approximately $6,219.40 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09751261 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,275.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

