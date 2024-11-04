Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,696,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,362,000 after purchasing an additional 548,620 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,537,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,927 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $35,311.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,507,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,516,362.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $455,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,412,982.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $35,311.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,507,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,516,362.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,159 shares of company stock valued at $650,776 and sold 45,713 shares valued at $939,317. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AESI opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.46%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

