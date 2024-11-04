Emerald Advisers LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in NU by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 97.8% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 500,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 247,642 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $14.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

