Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $379,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in KLA by 655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 27,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KLA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,756,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in KLA by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KLA Stock Up 0.5 %
KLA stock opened at $669.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $744.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $764.12. KLA Co. has a one year low of $484.33 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Insider Activity at KLA
In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.