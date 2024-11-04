Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 109.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after buying an additional 232,101 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 828.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,743,000 after acquiring an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $271.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,048,394.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,425. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,048,394.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,281 shares of company stock worth $5,848,411 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

