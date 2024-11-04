Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 55 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. American National Bank bought a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim acquired 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,368.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,982,421.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,894.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,234,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,717,753. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim bought 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,368.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,982,421.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,650 shares of company stock worth $691,718. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $245.86 on Monday. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $269.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.42 and its 200-day moving average is $235.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.