Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 83 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $145.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

