Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $499,000 Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,655 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,361,000 after acquiring an additional 647,335 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,884 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in F.N.B. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,461,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 41,610 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,365,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,173,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

F.N.B. Price Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

