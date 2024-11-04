Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.26.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $83.54 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 189.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

