Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 36,668 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,668 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 133.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 82,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Norman Scott sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $85,316.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,517.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,637.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norman Scott sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $85,316.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,517.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,723 shares of company stock worth $209,561. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCB shares. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.50 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

MCB stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $595.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $64.10.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

