Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Shares Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 54,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 155,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on EEX shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Emerald from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Emerald
Emerald Stock Up 4.7 %
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter.
Emerald Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerald in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Emerald by 17.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Emerald during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerald by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Emerald Company Profile
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emerald
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.