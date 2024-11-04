Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $810-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.81 million. Entegris also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.820 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Entegris stock traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $89.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

