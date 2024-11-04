Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Enviri Trading Down 5.1 %

NVRI opened at $7.27 on Friday. Enviri has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.63 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRI. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviri by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

