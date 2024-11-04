Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Enviri Trading Down 5.1 %
NVRI opened at $7.27 on Friday. Enviri has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.63 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviri
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enviri
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.