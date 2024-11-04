Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2024

Enviri (NYSE:NVRIFree Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Enviri Trading Down 5.1 %

NVRI opened at $7.27 on Friday. Enviri has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.63 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviri

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRI. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviri by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.