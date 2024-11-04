Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Hold” Rating

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

NVST stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.30. Envista has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.34 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $21,053,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 3,271.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 140,235 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Envista by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 306,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 169,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 125,861 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

