enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

enVVeno Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVNO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.35. 75,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. enVVeno Medical has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

