Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Equinix were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 13.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 943,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,332,000 after purchasing an additional 112,194 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,764. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $888.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $869.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $806.75. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $943.02.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $671.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.63.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

