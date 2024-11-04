Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

