Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 293.4% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 2,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $453.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

