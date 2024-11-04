F M Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,626 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $127.71 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.62 and a 12-month high of $138.81. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

