F M Investments LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 35,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $252.47 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

