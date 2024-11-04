F M Investments LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

F M Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.19.

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

ALL opened at $184.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.87 and its 200 day moving average is $175.32. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.