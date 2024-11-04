FARO Technologies (FARO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $82.09 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $17.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.96 million, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

In other FARO Technologies news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $90,601.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,363.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FARO shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

