Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,203 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $69.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.45%.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

