Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,122,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after acquiring an additional 134,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EME opened at $453.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.37 and a 1 year high of $461.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

