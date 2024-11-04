Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 121.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1,530.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 220,493 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 747,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 395,364 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after buying an additional 73,213 shares during the period.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

OUNZ opened at $26.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.