Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 178.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Barclays started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.87.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $104.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.