Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 811.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD stock opened at $108.01 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $114.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.20.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

