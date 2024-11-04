Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 127973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.52 ($0.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Ferro-Alloy Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £12.08 million, a P/E ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.79.

(Get Free Report)

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.