FIDELIS iM LLC Acquires Shares of 728 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 0.1% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.12.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $309.21 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $332.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

