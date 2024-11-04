Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.14-$10.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.150-5.200 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $89.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $91.54. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.46%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

