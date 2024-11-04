FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,547. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,586 shares of company stock worth $249,902. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,516,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 1,153,481 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth $3,856,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in FIGS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,731,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,145,000 after purchasing an additional 516,496 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 511,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 466,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.25 on Monday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

