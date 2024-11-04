First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 372 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.05. 1,103,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,438. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

