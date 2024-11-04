FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 109,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 63,996 shares.The stock last traded at $75.28 and had previously closed at $75.23.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 37.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 44.2% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

