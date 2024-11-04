FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
FONAR Stock Performance
FONR stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.19.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter.
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
