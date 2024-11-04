Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.47 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.07.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $414.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.52. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.98 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.