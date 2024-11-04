Forum Financial Management LP Has $34.15 Million Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 0.6% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $34,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $283,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,541.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

