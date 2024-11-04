Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 259 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $573.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $571.70 and its 200 day moving average is $550.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $428.48 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.