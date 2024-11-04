Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 259 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $573.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $571.70 and its 200 day moving average is $550.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $428.48 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
