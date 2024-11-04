Forum Financial Management LP Sells 330 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $203.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 215.28%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

