Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,064,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.51 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

