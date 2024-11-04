Fruits (FRTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $110,982.67

Fruits (FRTS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Fruits has a market cap of $1.80 million and $110,982.67 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fruits has traded up 106.1% against the dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,797.23 or 0.99841980 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,717.33 or 0.99724311 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

