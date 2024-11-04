Fuel Tech (FTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fuel Tech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Stock Down 1.0 %

FTEK opened at $1.02 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 million, a P/E ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.