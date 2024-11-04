Fullcircle Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $453.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

