Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.5% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.48. The stock had a trading volume of 234,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,460. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.05. The firm has a market cap of $185.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

