Gatos Silver (GATO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Gatos Silver Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

