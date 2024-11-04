Gatos Silver (GATO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).
Gatos Silver Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
