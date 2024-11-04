GICTrade Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $89.23 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.89975853 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

