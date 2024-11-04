Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 26 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $437,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $425.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.02 and a fifty-two week high of $455.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.23.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

