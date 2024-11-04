Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $6,648,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $755.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

